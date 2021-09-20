The best Volk loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Assault rifle fans have some decent variety at the outset of Call of Duty: Vanguard, Sledgehammer’s World War II first-person shooter. The Volk is one of several options thus far.

In Vanguard, Volk is short for “Volkssturmgewehr,” which translates from German to “People’s Assault Rifle.” In-game, it’s described as “quick and mobile, this is the lightest automatic rifle, allowing great movement but with low control.”

Unlocked as the fourth assault rifle in the game, the Volk has solid base stats. It flourishes with mobility, but as the game says, struggles with control. Thankfully, with up to 10 attachments available to equip on the gun, you can rein in its kick with just a few quick steps.

This is the best way to equip your Volk in Vanguard.

The best Volk loadout in Vanguard

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel: Krausnick 428MM 05V

Krausnick 428MM 05V Optic: Nydar Model 47

Nydar Model 47 Stock: Reisdorf 22V Adjustable

Reisdorf 22V Adjustable Underbarrel: M1930 Madson

M1930 Madson Magazine: .30 Russian Short 45 Round Drums

.30 Russian Short 45 Round Drums Ammo Type: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Kit: Defender

Like most assault rifles, these attachments help increase things like recoil, range, and damage. Mobility can be sacrificed, especially with the Volk, considering that it already has strong movement speed and the best mobility in class.

The optic is swappable with others, all dependent on personal taste. But the rest of these attachments are recommended for a specific reason. Some of them are quite high level, though, so stick with the grind at the beginning and level it up ASAP to grab these and turn it into a strong weapon in Vanguard.