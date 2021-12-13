The best Vanguard Kar98k loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

It doesn’t get much more classic than the Kar98k when it comes to sniper rifles in first-person shooters.

Call of Duty: Warzone now has two versions of the World War II-era Russian sniper. Modern Warfare 2019 had one and now Call of Duty: Vanguard has brought another variant into the fray—and it might be the best option for sniping in Vanguard Royale.

The Vanguard Kar98k technically has similar statistics to the Kar98k marksman rifle from Modern Warfare, also available in Warzone’s arsenal. The only statistic that differs is that the Vanguard one has a higher fire rate, but it definitely feels stronger.

Here’s how to equip the Vanguard Kar98k as a sniper rifle in Warzone.

Best Vanguard Kar98k loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: SD Silencer

SD Silencer Barrel: VDD RE02K

VDD RE02K Optic: Mk. 12 Night Vision

Mk. 12 Night Vision Stock: Short Stock

Short Stock Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip

Heavy Foregrip Magazine: None

None Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk: Quickscope

Quickscope Perk 2: Fully Loaded

In Warzone, and especially on Caldera, movement speed is key. This Kar98k build will keep you moving and aiming swiftly with its mobility while also keeping you in the fight at range with its specific optic scope.

The Mk. 12 Night Vision optic is basically a thermal scope, which is especially handy when it comes to spotting enemies at a distance on Caldera’s rolling, rocky hills or hiding in the trees of its lush jungle environments.

The SD Silencer will also keep you off of the radar, which is important in a battle royale as well. You don’t sacrifice much in the way of anything to do so, while the set of attachments will buff the gun’s accuracy, range, mobility, and control all at once.