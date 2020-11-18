The best Uzi loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone

If you’ve watched an action movie in your lifetime, you’ve likely seen two guns in basically every one of them: the AK-47 and the Uzi.

The submachine gun choice of movie terrorists everywhere, the Uzi is a reliable piece of weaponry—and the same can be said for it in Call of Duty: Warzone.

While it’s easily outshined by the MP5 and some other SMGs, the Uzi can still be fun to use. It’s a common piece of floor loot in early-game skirmishes, but it can also be equipped in the Gunsmith to be successful in a variety of scenarios.

Here are just some of the best loadouts for the Uzi in Warzone.

Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: 16.5″ Factory Carbine

Laser: Tac Laser

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 50 Round Mags

Run and gun

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 8.5″ Factory Mini

Laser: Tac Laser

Stock: No Stock

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Perk: Sleight of Hand

Mid-range

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: FSS Carbine Pro

Optic: Corp Combat Holo Sight

Stock: Standard-Issue Wood Stock

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape