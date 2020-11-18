The best Uzi loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone

If you’ve watched an action movie in your lifetime, you’ve likely seen two guns in basically every one of them: the AK-47 and the Uzi.
The submachine gun choice of movie terrorists everywhere, the Uzi is a reliable piece of weaponry—and the same can be said for it in Call of Duty: Warzone.
While it’s easily outshined by the MP5 and some other SMGs, the Uzi can still be fun to use. It’s a common piece of floor loot in early-game skirmishes, but it can also be equipped in the Gunsmith to be successful in a variety of scenarios.
Here are just some of the best loadouts for the Uzi in Warzone.
Warzone
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: 16.5″ Factory Carbine
Laser: Tac Laser
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Ammunition: 50 Round Mags
Run and gun
Barrel: 8.5″ Factory Mini
Laser: Tac Laser
Stock: No Stock
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
Perk: Sleight of Hand
Mid-range
Barrel: FSS Carbine Pro
Optic: Corp Combat Holo Sight
Stock: Standard-Issue Wood Stock
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape