The best Uzi loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone

The classic SMG can be fun in Verdansk.

If you’ve watched an action movie in your lifetime, you’ve likely seen two guns in basically every one of them: the AK-47 and the Uzi.

The submachine gun choice of movie terrorists everywhere, the Uzi is a reliable piece of weaponry—and the same can be said for it in Call of Duty: Warzone.

While it’s easily outshined by the MP5 and some other SMGs, the Uzi can still be fun to use. It’s a common piece of floor loot in early-game skirmishes, but it can also be equipped in the Gunsmith to be successful in a variety of scenarios.

Here are just some of the best loadouts for the Uzi in Warzone.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: 16.5″ Factory Carbine
Laser: Tac Laser
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Ammunition: 50 Round Mags

Run and gun

Barrel: 8.5″ Factory Mini
Laser: Tac Laser
Stock: No Stock
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
Perk: Sleight of Hand

Mid-range

Barrel: FSS Carbine Pro
Optic: Corp Combat Holo Sight
Stock: Standard-Issue Wood Stock
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape