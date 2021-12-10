The best Type 100 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Warzone Pacific, Call of Duty: Warzone’s biggest content drop yet, is finally here with a new map and lots of new toys to play with.

Caldera is a new playground for battle royale players to drop into, offering the classic battle royale experience on top of a new mode called Vanguard Royale.

In Vanguard Royale mode, the Warzone experience is limited to weapons and equipment found only in the World War II-shooter, meaning your Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare guns can’t be used. This means it’s time to look into the 30-plus weapons added as part of Warzone Pacific, including the Type 100 submachine gun.

Here’s how to equip the Type 100 for success in Warzone’s Caldera.

Best Type 100 loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Warubachi 134mm Rapid

Warubachi 134mm Rapid Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Warubachi Skeletal

Warubachi Skeletal Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 8mm Kurz 40 Round Drums

8mm Kurz 40 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Rear Grip

Fabric Rear Grip Perk: Vital

Vital Perk 2: Quick

The Type 100’s unique left side-fed magazine can be a bit of an eyesore in Warzone as it is in Vanguard, but it’s still worth leveling up as an option for your secondary slot in an Overkill loadout in Caldera.

It’s a highly maneuverable SMG with strong mobility and a decent option for players looking for an SMG that’s stronger at further ranges than Vanguard guns like the PPSh-41 or M1928, for example.