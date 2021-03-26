The best tactical equipment in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

Every Call of Duty loadout is incomplete without a tactical item.

Since the beginning of CoD, tactical equipment has been a key component of any loadout or class, giving players one extra tool to help clear out objectives and pubstomp noobs.

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, there are eight tacticals to choose from, most of which are throwable. Stretch out your throwing arm and get ready to use these to win your games.

Keep in mind that all of these tacticals are countered by a Trophy System, but these are the best of the best.

Stun Grenade

Screengrab via Activision

Slows victim's movement and aiming.

The stun is a perfect tactical grenade. It has a huge hit radius and can be used to bounce off walls and easily incapacitate enemies, allowing you to close in for the kill.

Flash Grenade

Screengrab via Activision

Blinds and deafens targets.

Although easily countered by the Tac Mask perk, the flash will blind your enemy and leave them vulnerable.

Stim

Screengrab via Activision

Military stimulant that cauterizes combat wounds and refreshes Tactical Sprint.

The Stim is doubly effective, instantly triggering your healing over time and giving you a charge of Tactical Sprint, allowing you to run faster in a short burst of speed.

Heartbeat Sensor

Screengrab via Activision

A tablet that displays rough information about nearby enemies.

The Heartbeat Sensor will periodically beep, showing you the location of enemies who are nearby. It's countered by Ghost, but unsuspecting enemies will be easy to pick apart.

Gas Grenade

Screengrab via Activision

Explodes in impact with the ground, releasing a lingering cloud of tear gas that causes slowed movement, blurred vision, and coughing.

This is the ultimate camper deterrent. The gas grenade will explode and deal damage over time in a cloud of poison gas, forcing enemies to move out of cover.

