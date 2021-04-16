The best Sykov loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

The newest pistol to enter the meta in Call of Duty: Warzone could become a headache very quickly.

The Sykov, seemingly inspired by the Makarov from previous Call of Duty games, comes with its own special, custom Gunsmith mods. These mods immediately enter it into the game as one of the best secondary options available.

Once you level the Sykov up, you can dual wield it with 80-round magazines, meaning you can spray people down with efficiency the likes of which the game has not seen in a while.

Don't be surprised to see this weapon in just about everyone's loadouts soon, once it's unlocked and leveled up. Make sure you grab your own and throw it on a class immediately.

Once you have the Sykov, here's how to equip it in the Gunsmith.

The best Sykov loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Sorokin 140mm Auto

Ammunition: 80 Round Drums

Rear Grip: VLK Elita

Perk: Akimbo

This loadout will turn the Sykov into a dual-wield bullet hose, offering you two pistols at once, both with 80-round magazines. Eighty rounds. In a pistol. It's outrageous.

The Sykov will become a mainstay in loadouts for a while, especially considering it's a dominant secondary weapon that you can equip without having to use Overkill, meaning you can run Ghost with it.

It's too soon to tell if the Sykov will become a pistol that controls the Warzone meta like the Snakeshot magnums once did. But in the early-going, it's looking like a very real possibility.