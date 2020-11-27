The best Stoner 63 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

While Call of Duty players might be used to encountering a variety of stoners in game chat, the weapon of the same name hasn’t been seen since 2010.
Now, the Stoner is back in Black Ops Cold War. The Stoner 63 is the first light machine gun unlocked in the game at launch and it’s a solid option for fans of LMGs.
Whether you like to lay down suppressing fire by holding down the trigger on the battlefield or run and gun with a weapon that has a ton of bullets, the Stoner offers a fair amount of variety.
It’s especially useful to use the Gunsmith and equip the Stoner 63 with a myriad of attachments to help it reach its maximum potential depending on your playstyle.
Here are some of the best loadouts for the Stoner 63 in Black Ops Cold War.
Gunfighter
Wild Card: Gunfighter
Optic: Millstop Reflex
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56
Barrel: 20.7″ Match Grade
Body: SOF Target Designator
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Magazine: 100 Rnd
Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Stock: Raider Pad
Speed
Barrel: 18.6″ Division
Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip
Magazine: Fast Mag
Handle: Speed Tape
Stock: SAS Combat Stock
Recoil control
Optic: Visiontech 2x
Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Handle: Field Tape
Stock: Tactical Stock