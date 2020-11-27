The best Stoner 63 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

While Call of Duty players might be used to encountering a variety of stoners in game chat, the weapon of the same name hasn’t been seen since 2010.

Now, the Stoner is back in Black Ops Cold War. The Stoner 63 is the first light machine gun unlocked in the game at launch and it’s a solid option for fans of LMGs.

Whether you like to lay down suppressing fire by holding down the trigger on the battlefield or run and gun with a weapon that has a ton of bullets, the Stoner offers a fair amount of variety.

It’s especially useful to use the Gunsmith and equip the Stoner 63 with a myriad of attachments to help it reach its maximum potential depending on your playstyle.

Here are some of the best loadouts for the Stoner 63 in Black Ops Cold War.

Gunfighter

Screengrab via Activision

Wild Card: Gunfighter

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56

Barrel: 20.7″ Match Grade

Body: SOF Target Designator

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 100 Rnd

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: Raider Pad

Speed

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 18.6″ Division

Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip

Magazine: Fast Mag

Handle: Speed Tape

Stock: SAS Combat Stock

Recoil control

Screengrab via Activision

Optic: Visiontech 2x

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Handle: Field Tape

Stock: Tactical Stock