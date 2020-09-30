The best SP-R 208 loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare

Farah and Nikolai aren’t the only new additions to season six of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare. There are also two new tools of the trade to help dominate games in Verdansk or multiplayer.
One of the new weapons added in season six is a marksman rifle—and it’s arguably one of the best in the game. The SP-R 208 is flexible and can be built to snipe at long range or quickscope up close.
No matter how you use the SP-R 208, it’s one of the most fun new guns added to the game since it launched in the fall of 2019. It might not vibe with every player, but many will find it to be amazing.
Here are some of the best loadouts for the SP-R 208 in CoD.
Warzone
Barrel: SP-R 26″
Laser: Tac Laser
Optic: Solozero SP-R 28mm
Stock: XRK SP-LITE 208 Blitz
Ammunition: .338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags
Quickscope
Barrel: ZLR Asp
Laser: Tac Laser
Stock: XRK SP-LITE 208 Blitz
Ammunition: .300 Norma Mag 5-R Mags
Bolt Assembly: Sloan KR-600 Feather
Long-range snipes
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: SP-R 26″
Optic: Solozero SP-R 28mm
Stock: XRK SP-TAC 208 Ultimate
Ammunition: .338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags