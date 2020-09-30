The best SP-R 208 loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare

Farah and Nikolai aren’t the only new additions to season six of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare. There are also two new tools of the trade to help dominate games in Verdansk or multiplayer.

One of the new weapons added in season six is a marksman rifle—and it’s arguably one of the best in the game. The SP-R 208 is flexible and can be built to snipe at long range or quickscope up close.

No matter how you use the SP-R 208, it’s one of the most fun new guns added to the game since it launched in the fall of 2019. It might not vibe with every player, but many will find it to be amazing.

Here are some of the best loadouts for the SP-R 208 in CoD.

Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: SP-R 26″

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Solozero SP-R 28mm

Stock: XRK SP-LITE 208 Blitz

Ammunition: .338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags

Quickscope

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: ZLR Asp

Laser: Tac Laser

Stock: XRK SP-LITE 208 Blitz

Ammunition: .300 Norma Mag 5-R Mags

Bolt Assembly: Sloan KR-600 Feather

Long-range snipes

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: SP-R 26″

Optic: Solozero SP-R 28mm

Stock: XRK SP-TAC 208 Ultimate

Ammunition: .338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags