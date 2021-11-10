The best sniper rifle in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Snipers were a key component to infantry combat during World War II. The ability to pick enemies off from range was crucial in skirmishes all across the world due to high-ground advantage being such a difficult fight.

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s sniper rifles accentuate the game’s twitchy controls, so they’re not quite as similar to actual WWII fights. But players can quick-scope like a demon or post up and snipe from afar just the same in the latest CoD.

As is the case in any CoD, one gun will reign supreme when it comes to each weapon class. Snipers are no different. There’s a current king and a runner-up, and that will always be the case, even after buffs and nerfs come down hard.

Here’s the best sniper rifle in Vanguard.

The best sniper in Vanguard

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: G28 Compensator

G28 Compensator Barrel: VDD RE02K

VDD RE02K Stock: Short Stock

Short Stock Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

SMLE Pistol Grip Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Shrouded

Shrouded Kit: Deep Breath

Right now, the Kar98k is king. The above loadout is what many pro players are using, or something very close to this set of attachments. This build will boost the Kar’s firepower and movement speed, allowing you to snipe with the best of them.

Honorable mention

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: L Brake

L Brake Barrel: Shiraishi Short

Shiraishi Short Stock: Sakura CVR Custom

Sakura CVR Custom Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

SMLE Pistol Grip Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Vital

Vital Kit: Fully Loaded

The Type 99 is one of the stronger options for snipers in the game early on and a solid alternative for those who are looking for something a bit different than the Kar98k. It doesn’t quite have the Kar’s firepower, but it excels when it comes to quickness.