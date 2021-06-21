The best Search and Destroy classes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Search and Destroy is about as classic as it gets when it comes to Call of Duty.

The round-based mode with no respawns and with one team attacking while one defends is synonymous with the series. Some of its best esports moments have gone down in SnD, and rightfully so, because of the hyper-intense nature of having only one life to live.

There are a variety of strategies you can employ in SnD in Modern Warfare. You can run and gun just as easily as you can sit back and snipe, or employ a hybrid strategy with an assault rifle. Just make sure to have the Dead Silence Field Upgrade equipped. It’s essentially a requirement for clutch situations in Modern Warfare SnD.

Here are some top-tier, easily accessible classes that can be built to dominate in SnD in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Assault rifle class

Screengrab via Activision

Primary: M4A1

Muzzle: Compensator

Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier

Stock: No Stock

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Secondary: M19

Barrel: XRK L Super

Laser: 1mW Laser

Trigger Action: Lightweight Trigger

Ammunition: 21 Round Mags

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Perks: E.O.D., Ghost, Battle Hardened

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Specialist: Double Time, Tune-Up, Amped

Submachine gun class

Screengrab via Activision

Primary: MP5

Stock: FTAC Collapsible

Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip

Ammunition: 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Perk: Sleight of Hand

Secondary: Combat Knife

Perks: Double Time, Ghost, Tune-Up

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Specialist: E.O.D., Battle Hardened, Amped

Sniper rifle class

Screengrab via Activision

Primary: AX-50

Barrel: 32.0″ Factory Barrel

Optic: Variable Zoom Scope

Stock: Singuard Arms Assassin

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Perk: Focus

Secondary: M19

Barrel: XRK L Super

Laser: 1mW Laser

Trigger Action: Lightweight Trigger

Ammunition: 21 Round Mags

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Perks: Double Time, Ghost, Tune-Up

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Specialist: Amped, E.O.D., Scavenger