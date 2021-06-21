The best Search and Destroy classes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Search and Destroy is about as classic as it gets when it comes to Call of Duty.
The round-based mode with no respawns and with one team attacking while one defends is synonymous with the series. Some of its best esports moments have gone down in SnD, and rightfully so, because of the hyper-intense nature of having only one life to live.
There are a variety of strategies you can employ in SnD in Modern Warfare. You can run and gun just as easily as you can sit back and snipe, or employ a hybrid strategy with an assault rifle. Just make sure to have the Dead Silence Field Upgrade equipped. It’s essentially a requirement for clutch situations in Modern Warfare SnD.
Here are some top-tier, easily accessible classes that can be built to dominate in SnD in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.
Assault rifle class
Primary: M4A1
Muzzle: Compensator
Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier
Stock: No Stock
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
Secondary: M19
Barrel: XRK L Super
Laser: 1mW Laser
Trigger Action: Lightweight Trigger
Ammunition: 21 Round Mags
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
Perks: E.O.D., Ghost, Battle Hardened
Lethal: Semtex
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Specialist: Double Time, Tune-Up, Amped
Submachine gun class
Primary: MP5
Stock: FTAC Collapsible
Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip
Ammunition: 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
Perk: Sleight of Hand
Secondary: Combat Knife
Perks: Double Time, Ghost, Tune-Up
Lethal: Semtex
Tactical: Smoke Grenade
Specialist: E.O.D., Battle Hardened, Amped
Sniper rifle class
Primary: AX-50
Barrel: 32.0″ Factory Barrel
Optic: Variable Zoom Scope
Stock: Singuard Arms Assassin
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
Perk: Focus
Secondary: M19
Barrel: XRK L Super
Laser: 1mW Laser
Trigger Action: Lightweight Trigger
Ammunition: 21 Round Mags
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
Perks: Double Time, Ghost, Tune-Up
Lethal: Semtex
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Specialist: Amped, E.O.D., Scavenger