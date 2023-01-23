Marksman rifles in Warzone 2 are pretty solid options for your loadout when trying to chase down victories since they are something of a hybrid between a battle rifle and a sniper rifle. They often offer more mobility than a sniper, and one of the most mobile ones is the SA-B 50.

The SA-B 50 is part of the Bryson Long Rifle weapon platform in Modern Warfare 2, and it’s the second gun unlocked as part of that tree. You can get it by leveling up the SP-R 208 marksman rifle to level 13.

“Optimized for speed and precision, the SA-B 50 bolt-action rifle features a pistol grip and lightweight frame for increased maneuverability,” the weapon’s in-game description reads. And it’s quite an apt one because the SA-B 50 feels incredibly fast, lending itself to quick shots on unsuspecting enemies.

These are the best attachments to use for the SA-B 50 in Warzone 2.

Best SA-B 50 loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 18.5″ XRK Resonate

18.5″ XRK Resonate Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x

SP-X 80 6.6x Ammunition: .308 High Velocity

.308 High Velocity Rear Grip: Schlager Match Drip

Why this is the best SA-B 50 loadout in Warzone 2

As is, this loadout will provide a massive boon to the SA-B 50’s range and accuracy. It’s one of the more accurate bolt-action weapons in the game with this setup, making the gun feel similar to the Kar98k in Warzone 1, although not nearly as powerful.

This loadout is also pretty strong at quick-scoping, so if you want to swap out the SP-X 80 6.6x scope for something more close range to show off to your friends on social media, then you can feel free to do so.

Make sure to pair the SA-B with something to deal with enemies up close, like a submachine gun or assault rifle, so you have all the bases covered in any number of combat scenarios in battle royale.

Best perk package for SA-B 50 in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Scout (Scavenger and Strong Arm, Focus, Ghost)

The de facto loadout for players looking to snipe in Warzone 2, Scout features perks that highlight the playstyle for those who like to strike from a distance as opposed to running and gunning up close. And on Al Mazrah, there’s plenty of opportunity to do that. Make sure to use Focus and Ghost to your advantage while sniping.

Best equipment for SA-B 50 in Warzone 2

Tactical: Stun or Flash

Stun or Flash Lethal: Claymore or Throwing Knife

Using a stun or flash with the aforementioned Strong Arm perk will allow you to see their trajectory and also throw them a bit further, allowing you to stun a foe from afar and finish them off while they’re struggling. Claymores are good for backing yourself up if you’re sniping from a building, but the throwing knife is good for finishing off downed enemies without wasting ammo.