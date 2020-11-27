The best RPD loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s light machine gun selection at launch is slim, but they’re all pretty solid options.

Light Machine Gun Bravo, also known as the RPD, has the highest movement speed of any LMG in the game at launch, so it’s a great candidate for a class built to run and gun. But you can also build it to be strong at range.

Using the Gunsmith and certain attachments, the RPD can be customized to be useful in a variety of different situations. It all depends on your playstyle, the game mode, the map, and more.

Here are some of the best loadouts for the RPD in Black Ops Cold War.

Gunfighter

Screengrab via Activision

Wild Card: Gunfighter

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 7.62

Barrel: 20.3″ Task Force

Body: KGB Target Designator

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Magazine: VDV 125 Rnd Fast Mag

Handle: Spetsnaz Field Grip

Stock: Tactical Stock

Recoil control

Screengrab via Activision

Optic: Visiontech 2x

Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Handle: Field Tape

Stock: Spetsnaz PKM Stock

Speed

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 16.5″ Cut Down

Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip

Magazine: Fast Mag

Handle: Serpent Wrap

Stock: No Stock