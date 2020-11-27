The best RPD loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s light machine gun selection at launch is slim, but they’re all pretty solid options.
Light Machine Gun Bravo, also known as the RPD, has the highest movement speed of any LMG in the game at launch, so it’s a great candidate for a class built to run and gun. But you can also build it to be strong at range.
Using the Gunsmith and certain attachments, the RPD can be customized to be useful in a variety of different situations. It all depends on your playstyle, the game mode, the map, and more.
Here are some of the best loadouts for the RPD in Black Ops Cold War.
Gunfighter
Wild Card: Gunfighter
Optic: Millstop Reflex
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 7.62
Barrel: 20.3″ Task Force
Body: KGB Target Designator
Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
Magazine: VDV 125 Rnd Fast Mag
Handle: Spetsnaz Field Grip
Stock: Tactical Stock
Recoil control
Optic: Visiontech 2x
Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator
Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
Handle: Field Tape
Stock: Spetsnaz PKM Stock
Speed
Barrel: 16.5″ Cut Down
Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip
Magazine: Fast Mag
Handle: Serpent Wrap
Stock: No Stock