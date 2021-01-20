The best Renetti class setup in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Sometimes, when it comes time to roll up with the squad for some rounds of Call of Duty, a regular old assault rifle just won’t cut it.

That's where a weapon like the Renetti in Modern Warfare comes in. When one gun isn't enough, equip yourself with two burst pistols that come with large magazines and strong range to style on the enemy.

If you've indulged in a match of Modern Warfare or Warzone, you've most likely been cut down by the Renettis. So it's time to fight fire with fire and equip yourself with an akimbo Renetti class of your own.

Akimbo pistols show the world that you mean business and you can send any opponent into a rage with this class that will keep you moving, keep you in the fight, and keep the kills racking up.

Here's the best Renetti setup to run with.

Best Renetti class setup in Modern Warfare

Screengrab via Activision

Primary weapon: Your choice

Secondary weapon: Renetti

Renetti loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Mk3 Burst Mod

Laser: 5mW Laser

Ammunition: 27 Round Mags

Perk: Akimbo

Perks: Double Time, Ghost, Battle Hardened

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

Screengrab via Activision

This class allows for maximum maneuverability around the map while also keeping you quiet and off of the enemy's radar, letting you wreak havoc from up close with the dual Renettis.

Double Time will keep you moving quickly, while Battle Hardened will prevent you from getting slowed down by stun grenades too much. Pop the Dead Silence Field Upgrade and fly around the map quietly with ease.

Meanwhile, the Renetti loadout itself is the best one there is. It'll equip you with dual pistols that fire three-round bursts and the 5mW Laser will keep every shot deadly accurate.