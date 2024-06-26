The best Reclaimer 18 loadout and class setup in MW3

Remember the SPAS-12 shotgun? If you’re a long-time Call of Duty player, you’ll remember it fondly.

The pump-action shotgun wrought havoc in games like the original Modern Warfare 2, and it’s has returned in Modern Warfare 3 in 2024. It’s been a long time since fans of pump-action CoD shotties have had such an exciting addition.

Here’s our pick for the best Reclaimer 18 loadout in MW3 multiplayer.

Best Reclaimer 18 loadout and class setup in MW3

It’s back, baby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The SPAS-12 has notoriously been one of the best shotguns to run-and-gun with in CoD, and the Reclaimer 18 keeps that title as one of the most fun semi-auto/pump-action shotties in MW3 for you to use in multiplayer.

Best Reclaimer 18 build in MW3

Muzzle: XTEN Full Choke

XTEN Full Choke Barrel: Discourager 900 Heavy Barrel

Discourager 900 Heavy Barrel Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser

1MW Quick Fire Laser Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Rear Grip: Center Mass Grip Tape

To let this gun shine at its full potential, we need to shore up its range and mobility/handling. This loadout does just that, with the XTEN Full Choke or Bryson Full Choke offering a big buff to damage range.

The Discourager 900 Heavy Barrel does the same to Bullet Velocity & Rage, Recoil Control, and Gun Kick Control, while also offering more ammunition, so it’s a must-choose when using the shotgun to stomp around in public lobbies.

I think the DR-6 Handstop is a solid choice here, too, because the Reclaimer 18 works best when aiming down sights, and the buff to ADS speed offers you the flexibility you need to quick-tap L2 and aim quickly at foes to finish them off with accuracy that hipfiring doesn’t provide.

Lastly, the Center Mass Grip Tape attachment is good in the Rear Grip slot because it rounds out the build by buffing Sprint to Fire Speed and Aim Down Sight Speed, keeping you aiming quickly and on the go while picking up quick kills with one or two shots.

My last piece of advice is to stick to the pump-action fire mode, and only switch to semi-auto when you get up really close inside buildings.

Best Reclaimer 18 class in MW3

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Equipment: Trophy System or Dead Silence

Trophy System or Dead Silence Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots: Reinforced Boots

Reinforced Boots Gear: Tac Mask

This is my go-to class setup when it comes to sprinting around lobbies with reckless abandon. I especially prefer Commando Gloves on a shotgun setup because, if you feel the need, you can quickly swap to the Renetti for a quick kill to finish off a weakened foe.

Lightweight Boots help you move fast while Reinforced Boots will prevent stun grenades from slowing your approach.

