The best RA 225 loadout in Warzone

The final season of Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard is here. The battle royale and WWII shooter are being sent off with some cool new guns, including a potentially dominant SMG in the RA 225.

“This lightweight SMG boasts a fast fire rate and quick handling, perfect for shredding enemies in close to midrange battles — if you can manage its upward kick,” Activision said. “It’s great for objective play in tight areas, though you may want to pair it with a heavier-damage-dealing weapon when more firepower is needed.”

The description given is quite apt. The RA 225 shreds in close-quarters scenarios due to its very high fire rate, giving it superior DPS and a fast time-to-kill, making it a strong choice on Fortune’s Keep or Rebirth Island.

Here’s the best set of attachments for season five’s SMG, the RA 225, which is unlocked for free in the season five battle pass.

Best RA 225 loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Urban Rapid 11″

Urban Rapid 11″ Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Urban Tac

Urban Tac Underbarrel: SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine: 9mm 48 Round Drums

9mm 48 Round Drums Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Granular Grip

Granular Grip Proficiency: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Kit: Quick

Get ready to grip it and rip it with this set of 10 attachments for the RA 225. As usual, you will want to throw on a Recoil Booster to increase the fire rate on the already-high fire rate gun, which will also increase its already-high DPS capabilities.

The RA 225 excels at close-range encounters, so it’s a perfect option for maps like Fortune’s Keep or Rebirth Island. But it won’t hold its own at a distance. Make sure to pair it with a long-range option like an assault rifle or LMG in an Overkill class if you want to use this weapon on Caldera or fight at anything outside of CQC.