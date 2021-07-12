The best quickscoping loadout in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Quickscoping. It’s a time-honored tradition in any Call of Duty game, going as far back as well over 10 years.

In Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, quickscoping is a common occurrence in public lobbies in multiplayer. You can often find yourself matched up against a team of five or six people quickscoping, and the right thing to do is pull out your own quickscoping class to see who’s the best.

Quickscoping is all about aiming down sights as fast as possible so you can flick the triggers with ease, aiming in the smallest possible amount to gain accuracy on the enemy you’re aiming at. The activity takes a lot of practice and muscle memory, but it begins with the proper loadout before you have any chance whatsoever.

Here are the best ways to equip your loadout for quickscoping in Black Ops Cold War, along with some suggestions for sniper rifles and attachments to use.

Best quickscoping class loadout

Screengrab via Activision

Tactical: Stimshot

Lethal: Tomahawk

Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Perks: Tactical Mask, Scavenger, Gung-Ho

Wild Card: Danger Close

Swiss K31 quickscoping loadout

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 24.9″ Tiger Team

Body: Tiger Team Spotlight

Magazine: 8 Rnd

Handle: Serpent Wrap

Stock: Raider Stock

Pelington 703 quickscoping loadout

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 26.5″ Tiger Team

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Magazine: 7 Rnd

Handle: Serpent Wrap

Stock: CQB Pad