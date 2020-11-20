The best Pelington 703 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Here's how to snipe with the best of them.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is one of the best CoD titles for snipers in recent memory.

Treyarch has given the gift of god-tier sniping in this Call of Duty. Seemingly everyone can quickscope and hold down lanes like a professional—and there are three different snipers to choose from at the game’s launch.

The first sniper available to all players is the Pelington 703, a bolt-action sniper that’s a one-shot kill to the chest or head. It’s not quite as good as the LW3 Tundra, but it’s still strong.

Using the Gunsmith, the Pelington can be equipped with a variety of attachments to help it shine in different gameplay scenarios. However you like to snipe, it can be kitted out to be extremely lethal.

Here are some of the best Pelington 703 loadouts to use in Black Ops Cold War.

Gunfighter

Screengrab via Activision

Wild Card: Gunfighter

Optic: Susat Multizoom

Muzzle: Stabilizer .308

Barrel: 25″ Extended

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Bipod

Magazine: 7 Rnd Speed Mag

Handle: Field Tape

Stock: Tactical Stock

Quickscope

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 25″ Extended

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: CQB Pad

Silent and sedentary

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Sound Moderator

Barrel: 25″ Reinforced Heavy

Underbarrel: Bipod

Magazine: Salvo 9 Rnd Fast Mag

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap