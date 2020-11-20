The best Pelington 703 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is one of the best CoD titles for snipers in recent memory.
Treyarch has given the gift of god-tier sniping in this Call of Duty. Seemingly everyone can quickscope and hold down lanes like a professional—and there are three different snipers to choose from at the game’s launch.
The first sniper available to all players is the Pelington 703, a bolt-action sniper that’s a one-shot kill to the chest or head. It’s not quite as good as the LW3 Tundra, but it’s still strong.
Using the Gunsmith, the Pelington can be equipped with a variety of attachments to help it shine in different gameplay scenarios. However you like to snipe, it can be kitted out to be extremely lethal.
Here are some of the best Pelington 703 loadouts to use in Black Ops Cold War.
Gunfighter
Wild Card: Gunfighter
Optic: Susat Multizoom
Muzzle: Stabilizer .308
Barrel: 25″ Extended
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Bipod
Magazine: 7 Rnd Speed Mag
Handle: Field Tape
Stock: Tactical Stock
Quickscope
Barrel: 25″ Extended
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip
Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Stock: CQB Pad
Silent and sedentary
Muzzle: Sound Moderator
Barrel: 25″ Reinforced Heavy
Underbarrel: Bipod
Magazine: Salvo 9 Rnd Fast Mag
Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap