The best Owen Gun loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

The Owen Gun is one of the ugliest weapons ever seen in Call of Duty: Warzone. But looks can be deceiving.

Don’t judge a book by its cover, and don’t judge a battle royale SMG by its weird, Australian, World War II design. The Owen Gun is a solid choice for secondary slots in Overkill loadouts in Caldera, specifically for the Vanguard Royale mode.

Be forewarned that the Owen Gun struggles a bit before it’s fully leveled up, so the best course of action to unlock desired attachments is to hop into some Vanguard multiplayer matches and pop a double weapon XP token. When it’s leveled, the Owen Gun is fun to use.

Here’s the best way to load up the Owen Gun with attachments in Warzone.

Best Owen Gun loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Gawain 188mm Shrouded

Gawain 188mm Shrouded Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: LOR Folding

LOR Folding Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drums

8mm Kurz 60 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk: Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

Don’t worry about the above image, the barrel is actually there and it works. The Gunsmith may be bugged but this loadout is not. It’s a solid set of attachments to turn the Owen Gun from a clunky SMG into a formidable one.

The Owen Gun has a slow fire rate to begin with, which makes it rough to use early on. But the Recoil Booster helps fix that with a solid boost to how quickly the odd-looking Australian SMG can pump out rounds per minute.