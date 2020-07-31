The best Origin 12 loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare

The Origin 12 shotgun is the latest gun to enter the fray as “overpowered” in the minds of Call of Duty streamers.

Otherwise overlooked and often entirely forgotten by the game’s player base, the Origin 12 is an automatic shotgun with poor range that’s outclassed by other guns in the archetype.

But with the right attachments and in the right scenarios, the Origin 12 can be a decent secondary option for up-close engagements. It’s not a game-changer, but it can be fun.

Here are the best ways to kit the Origin 12.

Warzone Overkill

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Choke

Barrel: FORGE TAC Impaler

Laser: 5mW Laser

Stock: No Stock

Ammunition: 12 Round Mags

This is the loadout everyone’s been talking about. Pairing this up with an assault rifle in a Warzone loadout makes it a fun option to clear out campers in tight spaces.

Fast-paced action

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: FORGE TAC Wideshot

Stock: No Stock

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Ammunition: 25 Round Drum Mags

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

For the Shipment 24/7 gamers among us, this loadout is best for running and gunning and racking up killstreaks against unsuspecting noobs. It’s just silly fun.

Max range

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: FORGE TAC Impaler

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Ammunition: 8 Round Slug Mags

Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

If a distanced attack is more your style, this loadout maximizes the shotty’s range. It’s still not great from afar, but this loadout can be fun to mess around with, especially thanks to the slug rounds.