The best NZ-41 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

One of the many new options added in Warzone Pacific.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Pacific update is here in the battle royale’s biggest content drop yet.

The game’s integration with Call of Duty: Vanguard has added over 30 primary weapons to the title. There are plenty of new toys to play with in Vanguard Royale and the NZ-41 is one of the assault rifles that should be in your arsenal.

Vanguard mainstays like the Automaton and STG44 are no-brainers to use in Caldera, but a sleeper pick by some players in the early days of the Pacific update is the NZ-41. Due to the nature of the new map, it’s become a strong choice for the primary slot.

Here’s a solid set of attachments for the NZ-41 in Warzone’s Gunsmith.

Best NZ-41 loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel: Orbweaver 360mm BC

Orbweaver 360mm BC Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: LOR Reinforced

LOR Reinforced Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: None

None Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Perk: Brace

Brace Perk 2: Fully Loaded

The NZ differs from other popular Vanguard assault rifle options in Caldera mainly due to its slower fire rate. It’s way slower than the Automaton, but it packs more of a punch and can thus be a better option at longer ranges.

Considering that Caldera is full of long sightlines, fields, mountain ranges, and hills, the NZ is an early favorite among players in Vanguard Royale. While its staying power remains to be seen, this Gunsmith build will suit you if you want an AR to drop into Warzone Pacific with. Pair it with a strong SMG like the MP-40 or PPSh-41 for the best results.