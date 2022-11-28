The best Nvidia filters for Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a beautiful game by default. Al Mazrah is a graphically stunning map, especially when viewed on PC with high settings or a current-generation console. However, there are ways to improve the look of your game without going to the graphics menu of Warzone 2.

PC players with an Nvidia graphics card can apply certain filters to their game. These filters mostly concern color correction, which can drastically improve certain visual aspects of Warzone 2. Applying filters doesn’t have any effect on the gameplay and shouldn’t tank your frames per second too drastically; they simply enhance the way your game looks. Note that if you apply too many filters, your frames will likely take a hit, so bear that in mind.

If you have an Nvidia GPU and want to see what the best color filter options are in Warzone 2, check out the guide below.

Nvidia filter options for Warzone 2

Before you can begin applying filters to your game, you’ll need to access them. To do this, download the free Nvidia GeForce Experience program. It can be downloaded from Nvidia’s website and allows you to access filters. GeForce Experience should come pre-installed once you install drivers for your GPU, but some players may have deleted it at one point or another.

Once you have GeForce Experience installed, launch Warzone 2 and open the Nvidia Overlay. The default keybind is Alt + Z. On the overlay’s main page, you should see the box labeled “Game Filter” on the left-hand side. Click this, and then click on “Style 1.” This will give you the chance to select from a wide list of filters.

The first filter you’ll want to add is simply called “Color.” Once that filter is added, you’ll be able to change several settings. We’ve listed the best Color filter settings below.

Tint Color: 0 percent

Tint Intensity: 0 percent

Temperature: 0

Vibrance: 52

Following that, you can add another filter called “Details.” This filter adds another element to color correction.

Sharpen: 33 percent

Clarity: 58 percent

HDR Toning: 28 percent

Bloom: 0 percent

Finally, the last filter we recommend adding is “Brightness/Contrast.” We’re not changing much with this filter, but it makes some slight adjustments that will make your game pop a little more.

Exposure: 0 percent

Contrast: 8 percent

Highlights: 0 percent

Shadows: -40 percent

Gamma: 0 percent

That’s it for our recommended list of Nvidia filters and their values in Warzone 2. Players can mess around with these filters or others from the available list, but our filters should make your game look much more vibrant while not completely ruining your FPS.