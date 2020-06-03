The best MP7 loadouts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

The MP7 has been a staple in the Call of Duty series, first seen in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. It’s back in the new Modern Warfare and its battle royale mode, Warzone—and it’s as good as ever.

When equipped with the proper attachments, the MP7 is one of the best guns in the game. Thanks to the Gunsmith, you can create a loadout that best suits your playstyle and how you want to enjoy your time fragging online.

Here are some loadout options to kit your MP7 with before you head into multiplayer or Warzone and rack up tons of kills.

Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: FSS RECON

Laser: Tac Laser

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 60 Round Mag

This well-balanced loadout is perfect for Warzone players who are looking to melt enemies from a distance. Used by top gamers like TeePee, this loadout keeps you off the mini-map with the Monolithic Suppressor and keeps you firing for a long time with its 60 Round Mag.

Speed

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: FSS RECON

Stock: FSS Close Quarters Stock

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Perk: Sleight of Hand

This loadout is for the run and gunners among us. It’s perfect for players who spend their days in Shoot House 24/7, flying around the map with spastic movement while trying to rack up killstreaks.

Stability

Screengrab via Activision

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Solozero Optics Mini Reflex

Stock: FORGE TAC Stalker

Underbarrel: Tactical Foregrip

Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

The MP7 is a stable SMG as it is, but this loadout maximizes your stability to turn it into a laser beam. It’ll reward some slower-paced play, but this thing should aim as straight as an arrow.