The best MP7 loadouts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

The MP7 has been a staple in the Call of Duty series, first seen in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. It’s back in the new Modern Warfare and its battle royale mode, Warzone—and it’s as good as ever.
When equipped with the proper attachments, the MP7 is one of the best guns in the game. Thanks to the Gunsmith, you can create a loadout that best suits your playstyle and how you want to enjoy your time fragging online.
Here are some loadout options to kit your MP7 with before you head into multiplayer or Warzone and rack up tons of kills.
Warzone
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: FSS RECON
Laser: Tac Laser
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Ammunition: 60 Round Mag
This well-balanced loadout is perfect for Warzone players who are looking to melt enemies from a distance. Used by top gamers like TeePee, this loadout keeps you off the mini-map with the Monolithic Suppressor and keeps you firing for a long time with its 60 Round Mag.
Speed
Barrel: FSS RECON
Stock: FSS Close Quarters Stock
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
Perk: Sleight of Hand
This loadout is for the run and gunners among us. It’s perfect for players who spend their days in Shoot House 24/7, flying around the map with spastic movement while trying to rack up killstreaks.
Stability
Laser: Tac Laser
Optic: Solozero Optics Mini Reflex
Stock: FORGE TAC Stalker
Underbarrel: Tactical Foregrip
Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape
The MP7 is a stable SMG as it is, but this loadout maximizes your stability to turn it into a laser beam. It’ll reward some slower-paced play, but this thing should aim as straight as an arrow.