Call of Duty fans, get ready for another year of MP5 gameplay.
The MP5 is the default submachine gun in Black Ops Cold War, but that doesn’t mean it’s a slouch. It’s a solid option when leveling up on small to medium maps, and it’s pretty fun to experiment with.
Like all guns in Black Ops Cold War, the MP5 can be equipped with five or eight attachments, depending on your Wild Card, and there’s a decent amount of flexibility to how the weapon will function.
While the MP5 is out-classed by the AK-74u, it can still hold its own in battle. Here’s just a couple of the best MP5 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
Well-balanced
Barrel: 10.8″ Paratrooper
Underbarrel: Foregrip
Stock: Sprint Pad
Magazine: Fast Mag
Handle: Quickdraw Handle
Fully-loaded
Wild Card: Gunfighter – Allows you to equip eight attachments on primary weapon.
Optic: Quickdot LED
Muzzle: Sound Suppressor
Barrel: 10.8″ Paratrooper
Underbarrel: Foregrip
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Stock: Sprint Pad
Magazine: Fast Mag
Handle: Quickdraw Handle
Quickness
Barrel: 9.9″ Extended
Underbarrel: Foregrip
Stock: Tactical Stock
Magazine: 40 Rd Speed Mag
Handle: Quickdraw Handle