The MP5 is here to stay in Call of Duty.

Call of Duty fans, get ready for another year of MP5 gameplay.

The MP5 is the default submachine gun in Black Ops Cold War, but that doesn’t mean it’s a slouch. It’s a solid option when leveling up on small to medium maps, and it’s pretty fun to experiment with.

Like all guns in Black Ops Cold War, the MP5 can be equipped with five or eight attachments, depending on your Wild Card, and there’s a decent amount of flexibility to how the weapon will function.

While the MP5 is out-classed by the AK-74u, it can still hold its own in battle. Here’s just a couple of the best MP5 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Well-balanced

Barrel: 10.8″ Paratrooper

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Stock: Sprint Pad

Magazine: Fast Mag

Handle: Quickdraw Handle

Fully-loaded

Screengrab via Activision

Wild Card: Gunfighter – Allows you to equip eight attachments on primary weapon.

Optic: Quickdot LED

Muzzle: Sound Suppressor

Barrel: 10.8″ Paratrooper

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Stock: Sprint Pad

Magazine: Fast Mag

Handle: Quickdraw Handle

Quickness

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 9.9″ Extended

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Stock: Tactical Stock

Magazine: 40 Rd Speed Mag

Handle: Quickdraw Handle