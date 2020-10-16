The best Milano 821 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The weapons of the Cold War era are shining on display in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War—and there are plenty to choose from.
Black Ops Cold War offers a wide variety of weapons and a lot of them are great to use. There are many options, but submachine gun players will be happy to know that the Milano 821 is near the top of the list.
The Milano 821 is one of the stronger SMG options for objective players and those who like to run and gun on small maps or in game modes like Hardpoint.
Using the Gunsmith, you can edit the attachments equipped on the gun to maximize its playstyle depending on game modes or situations. There’s seemingly countless loadout combinations to mess around with.
You can equip five attachments on the Milano or up to eight if you use a certain Wild Card. Here are some of the best loadouts for the Milano 821.
Well-balanced
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9
Barrel: 8.8″ Extended
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Foregrip
Handle: Quickdraw Handle
Speed
Barrel: 10.8″ Paratrooper
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Patrol Grip
Handle: Task Force Rear Grip
Stock: Marathon Stock
Long-range
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9
Barrel: 9.5″ Takedown
Underbarrel: Foregrip
Handle: Impact Handle
Stock: Commando Assembly