The best Milano 821 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The weapons of the Cold War era are shining on display in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War—and there are plenty to choose from.

Black Ops Cold War offers a wide variety of weapons and a lot of them are great to use. There are many options, but submachine gun players will be happy to know that the Milano 821 is near the top of the list.

The Milano 821 is one of the stronger SMG options for objective players and those who like to run and gun on small maps or in game modes like Hardpoint.

Using the Gunsmith, you can edit the attachments equipped on the gun to maximize its playstyle depending on game modes or situations. There’s seemingly countless loadout combinations to mess around with.

You can equip five attachments on the Milano or up to eight if you use a certain Wild Card. Here are some of the best loadouts for the Milano 821.

Well-balanced

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9

Barrel: 8.8″ Extended

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Handle: Quickdraw Handle

Speed

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 10.8″ Paratrooper

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Patrol Grip

Handle: Task Force Rear Grip

Stock: Marathon Stock

Long-range

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9

Barrel: 9.5″ Takedown

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Handle: Impact Handle

Stock: Commando Assembly

