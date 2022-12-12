The best marksman rifles in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty players like to stick with their familiar favorite weapons, but some fun can be had for those who are bold enough to think outside the norm.

While the majority of Modern Warfare 2 players enjoy their assault rifles and submachine guns exponentially more than other weapon classes, adventurous players are being rewarded by trying out something different, like marksman rifles.

Marksman rifles are something like a cross between sniper rifles and semi-automatic assault rifles. They’re mainly successful specifically at medium-range, whereas assault rifles flourish at close-to-medium range and sniper rifles excel at long range.

These are the best marksman rifles to use in MW2—and they’re even fun to mess around with in Warzone 2 or DMZ.

The best marksman rifles in MW2 and Warzone 2

EBR-14

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Barrel: 22″ Boremaster Barrel

22″ Boremaster Barrel Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Magazine: 20 Round Mag

The EBR-14 is a marksman rifle built for high-octane, semi-auto fire. This is a gun that can be treated like a semi-auto assault rifle, offering the ability to lay down fire for an extended period of time. The fastest of trigger fingers will flourish with this loadout, which buffs the gun’s range, accuracy, and recoil control.

SP-R 208

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 22.5″ Elevate-11

22.5″ Elevate-11 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: ZRL T70 Pad Extension

ZRL T70 Pad Extension Magazine: 10 Round Mag

10 Round Mag Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

Iron sight sniper rifle fans will be right at home with the SP-R 208, a returning weapon from Modern Warfare 2019 and the original Warzone. This thing’s an absolute beast at one-tapping enemies at mid-range, hampered only by its slow fire rate. Odds are you’ve already run into this setup in public lobbies, but now it’s your turn to use it on the enemy.

Lockwood MK2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Bruen Agent 90

Bruen Agent 90 Barrel: 21″ Coyote Barrel

21″ Coyote Barrel Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Ammunition: .45 GVT High Velocity

.45 GVT High Velocity Lever: Longhorn Lever

The Lockwood MK2 is something straight out of an old Western or a game like Red Dead Redemption 2. It’s a lever-action marksman rifle, so this bad boy needs to be pumped each time you fire a shot and reloading is a chore with chambering new rounds.