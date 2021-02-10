The best marksman rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone

In the large open areas and sprawling hills of Call of Duty: Warzone’s Verdansk, you need a long-range weapon to hit enemies from a distance.

Sniper rifles work well for this, but marksman rifles can sometimes be a better option. Luckily, Warzone has a few great marksman rifle options thanks to the weapon roster in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Marksman rifles can be used as sniper rifles or as long-distance semi-automatic rifles that can chunk down armor. They're very similar to the tactical rifle class introduced with Black Ops Cold War.

When you pair a marksman rifle with an assault rifle or strong submachine gun, you turn into a deadly killing machine in the battle royale. When it's time to grab your loadout from a loadout drop, you should seriously consider equipping a good marksman rifle.

Here are the best marksman rifles and attachments to use in Warzone.

SP-R 208

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: SP-R 26"

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Solozero SP-R 28mm

Ammunition: .300 Norma Mag 5-R Mags

Kar98k

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6"

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Sniper Scope

Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

SKS

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: 22" FSS M59/66

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Variable Zoom Scope

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip