The best MAC-10 loadout for Call of Duty: Warzone

The winds of change have come to Verdansk, bringing a slew of new weapons from the Cold War era.

The Call of Duty: Warzone meta seems to shift every few months whenever a new weapon comes to the game. With the December update bringing in 30 guns all from Black Ops Cold War, though, there’s a lot to digest.

The MAC-10 is an early favorite for one of the best Cold War guns in Warzone. It’s a bullet-hose submachine gun that excels at close range but fails at a distance. It’s absolutely worth leveling up to see how you can play with it.

Here’s the best way to kit out your MAC-10 for success in Warzone.

MAC-10 Warzone build

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9

Barrel: 5.9″ Task Force Barrel

Laser: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: 43 Rnd Drum

This loadout is all about maximizing the MAC-10’s damage range while helping with its stability. The new SMG absolutely shreds up close, actually making it a formidable counter to Warzone-heavy shotguns like the R9-0.

This MAC-10 needs to be paired with an assault rifle, like a Kilo 141, AMAX, or even an M16 or AUG. It’s best used when in close-quarters situations because you run the risk of being out-gunned by anything with more control or at mid to long-range distances.

