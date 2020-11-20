The best M82 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

A classic Call of Duty sniper rifle has returned in Black Ops Cold War.
The M82 is the Barrett .50 Cal that we used to know—and the behemoth sniper rifle is as big and sluggish as everyone remembers. It’s the third and final sniper unlocked at the game’s launch.
It has best-in-class damage, but it also has a lot of recoil and is very slow to use. But it’s powerful and you can use that to your advantage by equipping it with some useful attachments in the Gunsmith.
These are the best M82 loadouts in Black Ops Cold War.
Gunfighter
Wild Card: Gunfighter
Optic: Hangman RF
Muzzle: Stabilizer .50 BMG
Barrel: 22.2″ Extended
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Front Grip
Magazine: Fast Mag
Handle: SASR Jungle Grip
Stock: Tactical Stock
Long-range assassin
Muzzle: Stabilizer .50 BMG
Barrel: 22.6″ Tiger Team
Underbarrel: Bipod
Magazine: Salvo 9 Rnd Fast Mag
Handle: Field Tape
Quickscoper
Optic: Iron Sights
Barrel: 22.6″ Combat Recon
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip
Handle: Speed Tape