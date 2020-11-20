The best M82 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

A classic Call of Duty sniper rifle has returned in Black Ops Cold War.

The M82 is the Barrett .50 Cal that we used to know—and the behemoth sniper rifle is as big and sluggish as everyone remembers. It’s the third and final sniper unlocked at the game’s launch.

It has best-in-class damage, but it also has a lot of recoil and is very slow to use. But it’s powerful and you can use that to your advantage by equipping it with some useful attachments in the Gunsmith.

These are the best M82 loadouts in Black Ops Cold War.

Gunfighter

Wild Card: Gunfighter

Optic: Hangman RF

Muzzle: Stabilizer .50 BMG

Barrel: 22.2″ Extended

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Front Grip

Magazine: Fast Mag

Handle: SASR Jungle Grip

Stock: Tactical Stock

Long-range assassin

Muzzle: Stabilizer .50 BMG

Barrel: 22.6″ Tiger Team

Underbarrel: Bipod

Magazine: Salvo 9 Rnd Fast Mag

Handle: Field Tape

Quickscoper

Optic: Iron Sights

Barrel: 22.6″ Combat Recon

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip

Handle: Speed Tape