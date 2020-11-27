The best M60 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

LMG players, rejoice—the M60 is here to help you dominate in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The M60 is about as classic as it gets when it comes to LMGs in first-person shooters. It’s back with a vengeance in Black Ops Cold War as Light Machine Gun Charlie, the third LMG to unlock at launch.

The LMG is as cumbersome and burly as ever, sporting a 75-round magazine that will help you lay down suppressing fire to cover the entire battlefield and then some.

The M60 can be maximized by using the Gunsmith to equip it with a number of attachments to change up its playstyle. You can increase its movement speed, accuracy, firepower, and more.

Here are some of the best loadouts for the M60 in Black Ops Cold War.

Gunfighter

Screengrab via Activision

Wild Card: Gunfighter

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator

Barrel: 22.8″ Task Force

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 100 Rnd Speed Mag

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: Raider Stock

Speed

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 18″ Cut Down

Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip

Magazine: Fast Mag

Handle: Serpent Wrap

Stock: No Stock

Recoil control

Screengrab via Activision

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 7.62

Body: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap