The best M60 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

LMG players, rejoice—the M60 is here to help you dominate in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
The M60 is about as classic as it gets when it comes to LMGs in first-person shooters. It’s back with a vengeance in Black Ops Cold War as Light Machine Gun Charlie, the third LMG to unlock at launch.
The LMG is as cumbersome and burly as ever, sporting a 75-round magazine that will help you lay down suppressing fire to cover the entire battlefield and then some.
The M60 can be maximized by using the Gunsmith to equip it with a number of attachments to change up its playstyle. You can increase its movement speed, accuracy, firepower, and more.
Here are some of the best loadouts for the M60 in Black Ops Cold War.
Gunfighter
Wild Card: Gunfighter
Optic: Millstop Reflex
Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator
Barrel: 22.8″ Task Force
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Magazine: 100 Rnd Speed Mag
Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Stock: Raider Stock
Speed
Barrel: 18″ Cut Down
Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip
Magazine: Fast Mag
Handle: Serpent Wrap
Stock: No Stock
Recoil control
Optic: Millstop Reflex
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 7.62
Body: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap