The best M1928 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Caldera, Call of Duty: Warzone’s newest map, is finally here to replace Verdansk and bring Vanguard’s World War II world into the battle royale game.

Caldera is definitely best suited for long-range guns like the STG44, Automaton, or Kar98k. But there will be situations when enemies push up close or you need to rotate through a village with buildings and a close-range gun is important. That’s where SMGs come in.

One of the new 30-plus weapons added as part of Warzone Pacific is the M1928 SMG, better known as the Thompson or Tommy Gun. The favorite of 1940s gangsters is also a strong option for CQC fights in Warzone thanks to its high fire rate and large magazine options.

Here’s the best set of attachments to run with your M1928 in Warzone.

Best M1928 loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: CGC 14.5″ Shrouded

CGC 14.5″ Shrouded Optic: Large Iron Sights or Slate Reflector

Large Iron Sights or Slate Reflector Stock: CQC S Adjustable

CQC S Adjustable Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Magazine: .45 ACP 100 Round Drums

.45 ACP 100 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Granular Grip

Granular Grip Perk: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2: Quick

The wildest addition to the M1928 in this loadout build is the .45 ACP 100 Round Drums. It feels like you can shoot this thing forever, which makes it especially useful in close-range engagements against several opponents.

The Tommy Gun is capable of gunning down multiple enemies, tearing through their armor and finishing them off when downed without ever having to reload. The reload is especially slow with this magazine, though, so Sleight of Hand is important in the Perk slot.

It’s not suggested to ever use this build past close-range engagements, so save pulling this one out for when you’re pushing into buildings, being pushed by enemies, or trying to move as quickly as possible through Caldera’s many long sightlines.