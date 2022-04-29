The best M1916 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

A new marksman rifle has joined Call of Duty: Vanguard’s roster of 1940s era weaponry in season three. The M1916 is available to unlock and use right now.
Fans of sniper-like marksman rifles should have some fun with the M1916, but it won’t outshine the M1 Garand or G-43 for those who like World War II’s slow-firing long-range cadence that the existing guns in the game have on offer.
The real fun with the M1916 begins once a specific barrel is unlocked, turning it from a slow-firing marksman rifle into a full-auto beast that, combined with certain other attachments, makes it a real multiplayer monster.
Here’s the most fun loadout for the M1916 in Vanguard.
The best M1916 loadout in Vanguard
- Muzzle: G29 Compensator
- Barrel: Wyvern 532MM Full-Auto
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: ZP M502 Custom
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
- Proficiency: Vital
- Kit: Fully Loaded
The Wyvern 532MM Full-Auto barrel is the game-changer here, obviously. It won’t matter how fast your trigger finger is anymore once you can hold down R2 and spray enemies down with a gun that operates like an AR but has the power of a marksman.
The 8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags attachment is the next necessity because 20 bullets just aren’t enough when gunning down a lane on Das Haus or Mayhem. The optic is interchangeable depending on preference, though, so be sure to use whatever is most comfortable.