The best LW3 Tundra loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty games are synonymous with their sniper rifles. Legendary sniper rifles like the Intervention, M40A3, Barrett 0.50 Cal, and more have gone down in history.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has a few sniper rifles to choose from, but the best one in the early lifetime of the game is the LW3 Tundra. It’s a great sniper for both sitting back and picking off enemies at a distance, and for running around and quick-scoping.
Using Black Ops Cold War’s Gunsmith feature, every gun can be equipped with up to eight attachments. These add-ons help maximize the gun’s stats, like damage range, ammo capacity, accuracy, and more.
Here’s a few of the best LW3 Tundra loadouts to help you snipe in CoD: Black Ops Cold War.
Well-balanced
Muzzle: Stabilizer .308
Barrel: 27.6″ Paratrooper
Underbarrel: Front Grip
Stock: Tactical Stock
Handle: Quickdraw Handle
Quick-scoping
Wild Card: Gunfighter – Allows you to equip eight attachments on primary weapon.
Optic: Iron Sights
Muzzle: Stabilizer .308
Barrel: 27.6″ Paratrooper
Underbarrel: Marshal Foregrip
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Stock: Sprint Pad
Magazine: 7 Rd Speed Map
Handle: Quickdraw Handle
Stealthy
Muzzle: Sound Moderator
Barrel: 27.6″ Paratrooper
Underbarrel: Front Grip
Magazine: Fast Mag
Handle: MIKE Force Rear Grip