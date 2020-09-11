The best long-range weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone

Verdansk is a big, big place.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s map is huge—and it has to be to fit 150 players in each game. While some players like to take advantage of its many buildings with a powerful shotgun to dominate up close, Warzone is often played at long-range distances.

Thankfully, Warzone’s Gunsmith is incredibly useful at helping weapons perform better at long range. Equipping certain attachments will buff the weapon’s stats, which can be seen on the bottom left of the screen while in the Gunsmith.

In general, you want to equip all of your long-range weapons with attachments that will buff their range, like the Monolithic Suppressor and longer barrels. Even guns that don’t have good base range stats can be buffed to be more effective at longer distances.

Other stats that you’ll want to buff include Aiming Stability and Recoil Control. A weapon is only useful at a distance if you can hit your shots, especially with automatic guns like assault rifles and light machine guns.

Here are the best long-range weapons to dominate enemies from a distance in Verdansk, as well as just a few of the attachments that you should be running.

HDR

Screengrab via Activision

Suggested attachments: Monolithic Suppressor, 26.9″ HDR Pro

AX-50

Screengrab via Activision

Suggested attachments: Monolithic Suppressor, 32.0″ Factory Barrel

Kar98k

Screengrab via Activision

Suggested attachments: Monolithic Suppressor, Singuard Custom 27.6″

Bruen Mk9

Screengrab via Activision

Suggested attachments: Monolithic Suppressor, XRK Summit 26.8″, 60 Round Mags

Grau 5.56

Screengrab via Activision

Suggested attachments: Monolithic Suppressor, FSS 20.8″ Nexus

FAL

Screengrab via Activision

Suggested attachments: Monolithic Suppressor, XRK Marksman