The best Lienna 57 loadout in Warzone

The sun is setting on Call of Duty: Warzone. In the final weeks leading up to the release of Warzone 2.0, players are enjoying the final weapons that have been added to the massive roster of guns on offer in the battle royale game.

The Lienna is described as a “compact LMG” that’s “capable of high accuracy during sustained fire at short to medium ranges” by Activision. It’s not very befitting of the light machine gun archetype, so keep that in mind when unlocking it and leveling it up.

“An LMG configured for midrange play, the Lienna 57 favors stability over speed, remaining on target through prolonged fire,” Activision said. “As more attachments become available, the weapon can be configured for snappier midrange play or it can be extended into a longer ranged powerhouse.”

Here are the best attachments to use on the final LMG to be added from Vanguard.

Best Lienna 57 loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Wenger 406mm Rapid

Wenger 406mm Rapid Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Wenger NH Adjustable

Wenger NH Adjustable Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Magazine: 8mm Klauser 50 Round Mags

8mm Klauser 50 Round Mags Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: On-Hand

The Lienna is not an LMG in the traditional sense of a gun with a giant magazine that’s slow, clunky, and best used by slow-paced players. It feels like a heavy assault rifle and is best used and equipped as such. These attachments will do the job in that regard.

In the end, however, the Lienna is outgunned and outclassed by other assault rifles. If you want to use it as an LMG, it’s outclassed by weapons in that category as well, so it’s not going to change the meta in Warzone Pacific’s final days leading up to the release of MW2 and Warzone 2.0 later in the year.