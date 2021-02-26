The best LC10 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The seventh submachine gun in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is here.

The LC10 is the newest addition to Black Ops Cold War's growing roster of guns and it's a solid SMG option to level up and have some fun with across the 1980s.

Activision describes the LC10 as a "well-rounded full auto submachine gun" that "grants CQB Operators the ability to stretch fights out into the mid-range on a smaller, agile weapon platform thanks to its solid accuracy and extended effective damage range. Although its damage per shot is on the lower end of the SMG spectrum, its above-average fire rate and lower recoil can prove to be a deadly combination."

Using the Gunsmith feature, players can equip a number of different attachments to help the LC10 shine in a variety of situations once it's unlocked at level 31 of the season two battle pass.

Here are the best loadouts for the LC10 in Black Ops Cold War.

Gunfighter

Image via Activision

Wildcard: Gunfighter

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake .45 APC

Barrel: 13.2" Rifled

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: Salvo 52 Rnd Fast Mag

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: No Stock

Balanced attack

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Barrel: 12.5" Extended

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Handle: Serpent Wrap

Stock: Tactical Stock

Speed

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake .45 APC

Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Magazine: Fast Mag

Handle: Speed Tape

Stock: No Stock