The best LC10 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The seventh submachine gun in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is here.
The LC10 is the newest addition to Black Ops Cold War's growing roster of guns and it's a solid SMG option to level up and have some fun with across the 1980s.
Activision describes the LC10 as a "well-rounded full auto submachine gun" that "grants CQB Operators the ability to stretch fights out into the mid-range on a smaller, agile weapon platform thanks to its solid accuracy and extended effective damage range. Although its damage per shot is on the lower end of the SMG spectrum, its above-average fire rate and lower recoil can prove to be a deadly combination."
Using the Gunsmith feature, players can equip a number of different attachments to help the LC10 shine in a variety of situations once it's unlocked at level 31 of the season two battle pass.
Here are the best loadouts for the LC10 in Black Ops Cold War.
Gunfighter
Wildcard: Gunfighter
Optic: Millstop Reflex
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake .45 APC
Barrel: 13.2" Rifled
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Magazine: Salvo 52 Rnd Fast Mag
Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Stock: No Stock
Balanced attack
Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
Barrel: 12.5" Extended
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Handle: Serpent Wrap
Stock: Tactical Stock
Speed
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake .45 APC
Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
Magazine: Fast Mag
Handle: Speed Tape
Stock: No Stock