The best KSP 45 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

While the MP5 and AK-74u get all of the attention for submachine guns in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the KSP 45 is a bit of a sleeper weapon that deserves your time.

The KSP 45, better known in most games as the UMP 45, is a burst SMG in Black Ops Cold War. It’s the only burst weapon in its class, making it unique but not necessarily better or worse.

It’s pretty strong up close if you can fire the bursts quickly. It’s outclassed in mid-range fights by other SMGs, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have some fun with it.

Using the Gunsmith, you can equip the KSP 45 with different attachments to help it flourish in a variety of situations, such as running and gunning or sitting back and picking enemies off at range.

Here are some of the best loadouts for the KSP 45 in Black Ops Cold War.

Gunfighter

Screengrab via Activision

Wild Card: Gunfighter

Optic: Microflex LED

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake .45 APC

Barrel: 10.2″ Rifled

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Front Grip

Magazine: Fast Mag

Handle: Serpent Wrap

Stock: SAS Combat Stock

Run and gun

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake .45 APC

Barrel: 8.9″ Extended

Underbarrel: Front Grip

Handle: Speed Tape

Stock: No Stock

Long range

Screengrab via Activision

Optic: Visiontech 2x

Barrel: 10.5″ Task Force

Body: Ember Sighting Point

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap