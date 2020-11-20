The best Krig 6 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Assault rifles are the Swiss Army knife of first-person shooters and that’s no different in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War—they can do a little bit of everything.
There are five assault rifles at launch in Black Ops Cold War and they’re all pretty good. The FFAR 1 and XM4 lead the way, but there are other cool options as well.
The Krig 6 is one of these options. “Assault Rifle Charlie” has better stats on paper than even the FFAR 1 and its potential can be maximized by using the Gunsmith to kit it out with special attachments.
Here’s the best way to equip your Krig 6 to dominate the competition in Black Ops Cold War.
Gunfighter
Wild Card: Gunfighter
Optic: Microflex LED
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56
Barrel: 16.5″ Ultralight
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Foregrip
Magazine: 40 Rnd
Handle: SASR Jungle Grip
Stock: Tactical Stock
Run and gun
Barrel: 15.5″ Contour
Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip
Magazine: Jungle-style Mag
Handle: Speed Tape
Stock: Raider Stock
Long range
Optic: Axial Arms 3x
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56
Barrel: 19.7″ Takedown
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Handle: Field Tape