The best Krig 6 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

This AR can stand up to the best.

Assault rifles are the Swiss Army knife of first-person shooters and that’s no different in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War—they can do a little bit of everything.

There are five assault rifles at launch in Black Ops Cold War and they’re all pretty good. The FFAR 1 and XM4 lead the way, but there are other cool options as well.

The Krig 6 is one of these options. “Assault Rifle Charlie” has better stats on paper than even the FFAR 1 and its potential can be maximized by using the Gunsmith to kit it out with special attachments.

Here’s the best way to equip your Krig 6 to dominate the competition in Black Ops Cold War.

Gunfighter

Screengrab via Activision

Wild Card: Gunfighter

Optic: Microflex LED

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56

Barrel: 16.5″ Ultralight

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Magazine: 40 Rnd

Handle: SASR Jungle Grip

Stock: Tactical Stock

Run and gun

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 15.5″ Contour

Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip

Magazine: Jungle-style Mag

Handle: Speed Tape

Stock: Raider Stock

Long range

Screengrab via Activision

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56

Barrel: 19.7″ Takedown

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Handle: Field Tape