The best Kar98k loadouts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

In the world of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the best modern technology is on offer, featuring state of the art weapons and equipment. But sometimes, you want a true classic.

There’s no better true classic in Modern Warfare and Warzone than the Kar98k marksman rifle.

After a buff in an update during season four, the Kar98k is now a true beast and the best marksman rifle in the game. It can be used like a DMR, or like a sniper rifle, and the flexibility of the gunsmith makes it possible.

Here’s a few of the best Kar98k loadouts in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6″

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Variable Zoom Scope

Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

A truly flexible monster, this loadout’s variable scope helps you pick off enemies at a number of distances in Verdansk. It’s maxed out for range and accuracy, so it’s truly lethal in the right hands.

Quickscope

Screengrab via Activision

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Monocle Reflex Sight

Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Perk: Sleight of Hand

If montages are more your thing, or if you want to run around like a psycho in multiplayer, this loadout is for you. The scope can be swapped out for something different, or taken off entirely, but your ADS speed and mobility are huge with this one.

Sniper

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6″

Optic: Sniper Scope

Stock: STVOL Precision Comb

Underbarrel: Bipod

Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

CoD now has four sniper rifles in the game. But if you’d like to turn the Kar98k into a fifth one, this loadout works well for those who like to keep their distance and play a bit slower.