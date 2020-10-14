The best JAK-12 loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare

A classic, ridiculous shotgun has made its way back into Call of Duty midway through Modern Warfare season six—and it’s dominant.

The JAK-12, known otherwise and previously as the AA-12, has been added to Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare. This is a gun you’ll definitely want to unlock since it’ll likely be seen all throughout Verdansk for the foreseeable future.

The fully-automatic JAK-12 can be customized to support a variety of playstyles, but it definitely works best in Warzone when paired with an assault rifle or another long-range gun.

The ability to swap to the JAK-12 to sweep a building in Verdansk makes it an insanely strong option. It shreds at close range, but you can add attachments to give it the ability to chunk down armor at some ridiculous ranges for a shotgun.

Here’s some of the best loadouts for the JAK-12.

Warzone

Muzzle: FORGE TAC Marauder

Barrel: ZLR J-3600 Torrent

Laser: 5mW Laser

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Ammunition: 20 Round Drum Mags

Fire

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: ZLR J-2800 Influx

Laser: 5mW Laser

Ammunition: 8-R Dragon’s Breath

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Speed

Barrel: JAK Urban King

Laser: Tac Laser

Stock: ZLR Tsunami

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape