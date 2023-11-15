The best Haymaker loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty shotgun fans have some fun weapons to use in Modern Warfare 3, like this specific set of attachments to use in the best Haymaker loadout in MW3.

The Haymaker is “highly effective at close range” and is a “mag-fed combat shotgun” that will “clear rooms with rounds to spare.” It’s quite similar to the KV Broadside from Modern Warfare 2, and its MW3 statistics show that it’s stronger in almost every way.

This is what we think are the best attachments to use in the best Haymaker loadout in MW3.

Best Haymaker loadout and class setup in MW3

Make some hay. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Haymaker is a semi-auto shotgun with some serious firepower, but it can be made even better with some specific attachments to turn it into a hipfire monster capable of clearing out lobbies online, especially on the smaller maps that MW3 has to offer.

Best Haymaker attachments in MW3

Muzzle: Crown Breaker Choke

Crown Breaker Choke Barrel: Imperator Long Barrel

Imperator Long Barrel Laser: STOVL DR Laser Box

STOVL DR Laser Box Underbarrel: Bruen Bastion Angled Grip

Bruen Bastion Angled Grip Magazine: 20 Round Drum

This build is all about hipfire accuracy and range, and you can even use it in Tac Stance to dominate foes from a pretty good distance for a shotgun. The attachments do wonders to buff the Haymaker’s damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control.

The Crown Breaker Choke, STOVL DR Laser Box, and Bruen Bastion Angled Grip all give big increases to Hipfire and Tac Stance Spread, meaning you’ll never have to aim down sights to get kills with this thing. And it doesn’t lose any of its power thanks to range buffs from the Imperator Long Barrel.

Best Haymaker class setup in MW3

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: WSP Stinger

WSP Stinger Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Field Equipment: Trophy System

Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

I like the Infantry Vest because it allows you to equip several other pieces of gear that are important to the class, like the Commando Gloves, which give you the ability to reload while sprinting, which I feel the need to do a lot with this class.

Covert Sneakers are nice because I like to get up close and personal with the Haymaker, and I can approach quietly for an easy kill before they even know I’m in the area. And Ghost T/V Camo is best for when you’re trying to keep a low profile.