The best Grav loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

One of the final weapons to be added in BOCW is a solid choice.

The final season of content in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War added two guns and both of them are available to use in Warzone.

Once unlocked, the Grav assault rifle is yours to rank up and unlock many attachments to help make it viable in Warzone. The 1980s era rifle is reminiscent of the Galil from Black Ops 1, in both appearance and function.

Activision describes the Grav as a full-auto assault rifle that’s “fast firing” with “improved range,” “fasted bullet velocity in class with modest damage and moderate recoil.” The recoil is the main issue with the Grav, especially in Warzone, but it can be equipped with attachments to help it out.

Here’s the best way to load up the Grav in Verdansk.

Best Grav loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: Task Force Barrel

Task Force Barrel Optic: Axial Arms 3x Scope

Axial Arms 3x Scope Grip: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: 50 Rnd Mag

The Grav is outperformed by most assault rifles in the game, even with the standard set of attachments for ARs that will build it in a way to succeed in taking down enemy armor in Verdansk.

It will struggle at range, even with the necessary barrel and grip, so you might want to pair it up with a sniper rifle as opposed to a submachine gun for close-range offense. Either way, there are better options in the assault rifle slot right now, but the Grav can still do work in the right hands.