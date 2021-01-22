The best Gallo SA12 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Longtime Call of Duty: Warzone players will remember, and likely shudder at the thought of, previous metas dominated by shotguns.

Who can forget the "doof-doof" double-shot Dragon's Breath meta where entering any building in Verdansk meant you could be cut down instantly? With Black Ops Cold War adding multiple shotguns to the game, there's always a risk of it happening again, especially with the Gallo SA12.

While the Gallo isn't quite as dominant as something like the R9-0 was, it's still a powerful weapon in the right hands. It's semi-automatic, but it can be fired very quickly, allowing you to sustain fire on an enemy until they're headed to the Gulag.

Here's the best way to equip the Gallo SA12 in Warzone.

The best Gallo loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 21.4" Reinforced Heavy

Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

Stock: Duster Stock

Ammunition: STANAG 12 Rnd Tube

Rear Grip: Speed Tape

This loadout buffs the Gallo in a big way. It adds accuracy, damage, range, fire rate, and mobility all at the same time, with only a slight negative in the control category.

You'll need to hit an enemy multiple times with the Gallo to chunk them down, which is the shotgun's big negative point. Since you can fire it so quickly, it's balanced to the point where it won't finish someone in one or two shots.

But with the Gallo's superior range, the damage is just fine. And with the SWAT laser sight, it can be hip-fired with ease, too. Pick one up and head into Verdansk's tight spaces and see how you fare.