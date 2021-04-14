The best FR 5.56 loadout for Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone’s ever-changing meta has become overrun with burst rifles and a Modern Warfare launch weapon is the latest to be found in loadouts all over Verdansk.

Burst rifles are exceptional in Warzone, similar to tactical rifles from Black Ops Cold War. They excel in long-range engagements, which are a key factor in taking home a win in the battle royale.

The FR 5.56 is similar to the Cold War AUG and M16. It can be equipped with certain attachments to help it maintain control and fight at longer distances, allowing you to pick off foes from afar.

Here's the best way to equip the FR 5.56 for games in Warzone.

The best FR 5.56 loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: FR 24.4" Sniper

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

Accuracy and range are the name of the game with the FR, as it usually is with any burst rifle intended to take down enemies at long range. This gun needs to be paired with a CQC weapon with a high fire rate, like an FFAR or MAC-10, because the FR is meant for long distance.

All of these attachments help buff the FR to contend in fights in Warzone's larger map. It's not as accurate as the Cold War AUG or M16, but it's a solid option as a burst assault rifle in Verdansk.