The best FFAR 1 loadout for Call of Duty: Warzone

With a slew of new weapons added to Call of Duty: Warzone alongside Black Ops Cold War’s first season, it can be tough to know which gun is worth using on Verdansk.

Warzone's meta is ever-changing, so it's helpful to rank up all sorts of guns to be ready just in case one of them finds its way into everybody's loadout. Plus, it's fun to change things up a bit every now and then.

The FFAR 1 won't be a life-changing weapon, at least not yet. But it's a fun, decent option if you're bored of using the same old loadout for the fifth week in a row.

Here's the best FFAR 1 loadout to use in Warzone.

The best FFAR 1 loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 19.5" Reinforced Heavy

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag

Rear Grip: SASR Jungle Grip

The FFAR 1 struggles at range. Keep this in mind when building this loadout, which helps maximize its accuracy, damage, range, and control stats in Warzone.

You'll likely want another weapon for long-range attacks, like a sniper, marksman rifle, or tactical rifle. But if you pair one of those with the FFAR as your secondary option for up close and medium-range, it can be a deadly combo.

The FFAR's fire rate is a true commodity. It's strong at CQC distance, helping you chunk down armor swiftly. But it has a good amount of recoil, too, so be careful and control your shots.