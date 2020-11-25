The best DMR 14 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

While submachine guns and automatic rifles may get all of the love in Call of Duty games, Black Ops Cold War’s tactical rifles are fun to use, too.
The final tactical rifle to unlock at launch is the DMR 14, better known as the M14 in past video games. It’s a semi-automatic rifle that offers high damage.
The DMR 14 can be equipped with different attachments to make it flourish in a variety of situations. You can turn it into a semi-auto sniper rifle or a run-and-gun machine with just a dew different pieces of equipment.
Here are the best loadouts for the DMR 14 in Black Ops Cold War.
Gunfighter
Wild Card: Gunfighter
Optic: Visiontech 2x
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 7.62
Barrel: 17.1″ Strike Team
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Front Grip
Magazine: 30 Rnd
Handle: SASR Jungle Grip
Stock: Tactical Stock
Sniper build
Optic: Royal & Kross 4x
Barrel: 20.8″ Task Force
Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
Handle: Field Tape
Stock: SAS Combat Stock
Run and gun
Barrel: 17.1″ Strike Team
Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip
Magazine: Jungle-Style Mag
Handle: Speed Tape
Stock: SAS Combat Stock