The best DMR 14 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

While submachine guns and automatic rifles may get all of the love in Call of Duty games, Black Ops Cold War’s tactical rifles are fun to use, too.

The final tactical rifle to unlock at launch is the DMR 14, better known as the M14 in past video games. It’s a semi-automatic rifle that offers high damage.

The DMR 14 can be equipped with different attachments to make it flourish in a variety of situations. You can turn it into a semi-auto sniper rifle or a run-and-gun machine with just a dew different pieces of equipment.

Here are the best loadouts for the DMR 14 in Black Ops Cold War.

Gunfighter

Screengrab via Activision

Wild Card: Gunfighter

Optic: Visiontech 2x

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 7.62

Barrel: 17.1″ Strike Team

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Front Grip

Magazine: 30 Rnd

Handle: SASR Jungle Grip

Stock: Tactical Stock

Sniper build

Screengrab via Activision

Optic: Royal & Kross 4x

Barrel: 20.8″ Task Force

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Handle: Field Tape

Stock: SAS Combat Stock

Run and gun

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 17.1″ Strike Team

Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip

Magazine: Jungle-Style Mag

Handle: Speed Tape

Stock: SAS Combat Stock