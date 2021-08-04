The best CX-9 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

The latest SMG to join the arsenal is a solid one.

Months after being data mined from in-game files, the CX-9 submachine gun is finally here in Call of Duty: Warzone—and it’s ready to be added to your loadouts.

Once the SMG is unlocked, you can add it to loadouts to begin terrorizing close-quarters locations all around Verdansk. The weapon is definitely best paired with an assault rifle to cover both close and long-range engagements, but it’s worth your time and effort.

A prototypical submachine gun, the CX-9 has “excellent maneuverability and a fast fire rate,” which make the “blowback-operated SMG a formidable weapon in close-quarters engagements,” according to in-game text.

Here’s the best way to equip the CX-9 for dominance in Warzone.

The best CX-9 loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: CX-38S

Laser: Tac Laser

Stock: CX-FR

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Ammunition: 50 Round Drums

Each of this loadout’s attachments serves a purpose, all of which combine to turn the CX-9 into an armor-shredding SMG for all of Verdansk’s close-quarters locations.

The attachments all buff the gun’s accuracy, damage, range, and control, only at a slight penalty to its mobility, which is already quite high. This is a great option in your secondary slot for Overkill loadouts, best paired with a long-range AR. Swapping to the CX-9 will keep you moving quickly and also at the ready to take on enemies up close.