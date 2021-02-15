The best competitive XM4 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

This is what the CDL's best are putting on the rifle.

There’s a lot for assault rifle fans to love in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

There are at least six assault rifles to mess around with—and basically all of them are formidable in a variety of situations. But as is usually the case, a few guns stand out above the pack.

Now that the CDL season is in full swing, the XM4 has emerged as a favorite among AR players in Black Ops Cold War and the pros have hopped on it quickly as a favorite in scrimmages and league matches.

Metas change and players switch up their loadouts often, so make sure to check back to see what’s new and what’s different every now and then. If these loadouts are good for the pros, they're good for your League Play matches, too.

Here's what loadouts the Call of Duty League pros are using for the XM4.

Used by OpTic Chicago's FormaL

Screengrab via Activision

Wildcard: Gunfighter

Optic: Microflex LED

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56

Barrel: 11.8" Extended

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 40 Rnd

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: Raider Pad

Used by Seattle Surge's Octane

Screengrab via Activision

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Barrel: 13.7" Takedown

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: Raider Pad

Used by New York Subliners' Clayster

Screengrab via Activision

Wildcard: Gunfighter

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56

Barrel: 13.5" Reinforced Heavy

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 40 Rnd

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: Raider Pad