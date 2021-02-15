The best competitive XM4 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

There’s a lot for assault rifle fans to love in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
There are at least six assault rifles to mess around with—and basically all of them are formidable in a variety of situations. But as is usually the case, a few guns stand out above the pack.
Now that the CDL season is in full swing, the XM4 has emerged as a favorite among AR players in Black Ops Cold War and the pros have hopped on it quickly as a favorite in scrimmages and league matches.
Metas change and players switch up their loadouts often, so make sure to check back to see what’s new and what’s different every now and then. If these loadouts are good for the pros, they're good for your League Play matches, too.
Here's what loadouts the Call of Duty League pros are using for the XM4.
Used by OpTic Chicago's FormaL
Wildcard: Gunfighter
Optic: Microflex LED
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56
Barrel: 11.8" Extended
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Magazine: 40 Rnd
Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Stock: Raider Pad
Used by Seattle Surge's Octane
Optic: Millstop Reflex
Barrel: 13.7" Takedown
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Stock: Raider Pad
Used by New York Subliners' Clayster
Wildcard: Gunfighter
Optic: Millstop Reflex
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56
Barrel: 13.5" Reinforced Heavy
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Magazine: 40 Rnd
Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Stock: Raider Pad