The best BP50 loadout in Warzone

It is a somber time in the fields of Caldera and close-quarters buildings of Fortune’s Keep and Rebirth Island.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s time in the sun is swiftly coming to an end, and Raven Software has gifted the players one last assault rifle before the mass exodus of battle royale players move on to Warzone 2 later this year.

Activision itself describes the new weapon, the BP50, as a “fully automatic bullpup assault rifle” that “boasts a high fire rate while remaining deadly and accurate at long range,” according to its in-game description. It joins the game as the 13th assault rifle added since Vanguard was released last November, and will become the post-launch weapon swan song.

Here’s the best set of attachments to load up on Warzone’s final assault rifle.

Best BP50 loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Maes 538mm Kort

Maes 538mm Kort Laser: Charlier CR Laser

Charlier CR Laser Optic: Cirkel IS

Cirkel IS Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Magazine: 7.62x54mmR 50 Round Mags

7.62x54mmR 50 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk 1: Brace

Brace Perk 2: On-Hand

As is usually the case in Warzone when it comes to loadout attachments, increasing DPS is the name of the game. The Recoil Booster is about as handy as it gets for that, increasing the BP50’s fire rate substantially to help dole out damage way faster. The other attachments are standard fare for Warzone ARs, helping out with movement speed and range in addition to DPS.

The odds of the BP50 cracking the top weapons in the meta are pretty slim in the last month-plus of Warzone before Warzone 2 launches on Nov. 16. This gun will likely be long forgotten when the battle royale game is looked back on. It’s unimpressive in its design and kill potential, and is outclassed by several of the game’s dozens of other assault rifles.