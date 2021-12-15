The best BAR loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

With 30-plus weapons added to Call of Duty: Warzone’s arsenal with the Pacific update, there are plenty of new options to run with on the new map, Caldera.

One of those options is a classic World War II rifle added from Call of Duty: Vanguard, the BAR.

The BAR, or Browning Assault Rifle, was used by American forces during World War II. Now it’s entered the fray in Caldera and it’s a fun option in the assault rifle slot for Warzone players looking to gain an edge.

Here’s the current best set of attachments for the BAR in Warzone.

Best BAR loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: CGC 27″ 2B

CGC 27″ 2B Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Chariot WR

Chariot WR Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: .50 BMG 40 Round Mag

.50 BMG 40 Round Mag Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Leather Grip Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Kit: Fully Loaded

Like in Vanguard, the BAR fires slowly but hits hard. This is conducive to long-range encounters in Caldera, but not so much up close. Stick with submachine guns in your secondary slot for when things get up close and personal.

But as for the BAR, this thing packs a punch, especially thanks to those .50 caliber damage mags. Staying at range is important because the BAR’s fire rate won’t lend well to fighting against guns like the Automaton.

Luckily, Caldera is a big place with lots of long sightlines, so there’s a good place for this weapon in the Warzone meta. Once you get used to the lower fire rate, it’s a ton of fun.