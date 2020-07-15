The best AX-50 loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare

While Call of Duty might be known for its fast-paced, run and gun gameplay, sometimes you just can’t beat the feeling of a sniper rifle.

Striking from a distance is fun in a lot of scenarios in CoD, but quickscoping is also more possible than ever now thanks to the Gunsmith. If you want to snipe in Warzone or Modern Warfare, there’s a way to do it.

The AX-50 is one of the game’s lethal long-range death-dealers. It’s about as good as any of the other snipers available for players to mess around with.

Here are some of the best AX-50 loadouts for Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare.

Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: 32.0″ Factory Barrel

Laser: Tac Laser

Stock: Singuard Arms Evader

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

This loadout is a well-balanced attack for those who like to strike from afar in the hills and buildings of Verdansk.

Stealthy

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Singuard Arms Pro

Stock: Singuard Arms Marksman

Underbarrel: Bipod

Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

For our bush-wookie friends among us, this loadout is built for prone players who like to make sure they’re never seen or found in the grassy hills of the game.

Quickscope

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 17.0″ Factory Barrel

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Stock: Singuard Arms Assassin

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

If FaZe is still looking for quickscopers, this loadout is the one you want for the AX-50. The gun itself isn’t the best option for quickscopers in this game, but this is the best loadout you can run with it.