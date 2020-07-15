The best AX-50 loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare

While Call of Duty might be known for its fast-paced, run and gun gameplay, sometimes you just can’t beat the feeling of a sniper rifle.
Striking from a distance is fun in a lot of scenarios in CoD, but quickscoping is also more possible than ever now thanks to the Gunsmith. If you want to snipe in Warzone or Modern Warfare, there’s a way to do it.
The AX-50 is one of the game’s lethal long-range death-dealers. It’s about as good as any of the other snipers available for players to mess around with.
Here are some of the best AX-50 loadouts for Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare.
Warzone
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: 32.0″ Factory Barrel
Laser: Tac Laser
Stock: Singuard Arms Evader
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
This loadout is a well-balanced attack for those who like to strike from afar in the hills and buildings of Verdansk.
Stealthy
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: Singuard Arms Pro
Stock: Singuard Arms Marksman
Underbarrel: Bipod
Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape
For our bush-wookie friends among us, this loadout is built for prone players who like to make sure they’re never seen or found in the grassy hills of the game.
Quickscope
Barrel: 17.0″ Factory Barrel
Laser: Tac Laser
Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
Stock: Singuard Arms Assassin
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
If FaZe is still looking for quickscopers, this loadout is the one you want for the AX-50. The gun itself isn’t the best option for quickscopers in this game, but this is the best loadout you can run with it.